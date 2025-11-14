Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Prabhas-Led <i>Spirit</i> To Begin Filming By November End

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Prabhas, has been a major talking point this year. With Deepika Padukone being replaced by Triptii Dimri, the growing anticipation around the film was met with crucial updates from the director.

At a recent event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed that the filming of Spirit will commence at the end of November this year. The announcement, made at the pre-release event of the Telugu film Jigris, has further excited the industry about the upcoming project.

Further Updates On Spirit

There had been ongoing speculation about South megastar Chiranjeevi playing Prabhas' onscreen father in Spirit. Vanga quashed those rumours during a conversation with the Jigris team, stating that Chiranjeevi is not part of the film.

According to a report in India Today, preparations for Spirit are well underway. Prabhas will be undergoing a look test for his onscreen character, where he is playing an IPS officer. The actor has also lost a few kilos for the role.

Spirit Audio Teaser

On Prabhas's birthday earlier this year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement video.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi."

The Spirit announcement video is unlike a conventional teaser-it relies entirely on voiceovers and sound to build anticipation.

Featuring the voices of the cast, the video immediately strikes a chord, heightened by Harshavardhan Rameshwar's gripping background score.

Prabhas takes on the role of a former IPS officer and academy topper who ends up in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj. His arrest, stemming from conduct-related issues, pits him against a strict warden who operates by his own set of rules.

The confrontation between the two promises to be one of the film's high points.

Towards the end of the video, Prabhas delivers a striking line: "I have had just one bad habit since childhood."

In true Sandeep Reddy Vanga style, this moment encapsulates his signature mix of intensity and fan service-with the filmmaker even referring to Prabhas as "India's biggest superstar."

About Spirit

Spirit marks Prabhas' first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the film's leading lady. The ensemble cast also includes powerhouse performers Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in pivotal roles.

