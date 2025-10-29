Korean Star Don Lee Joins Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Spirit</i> For An Epic Showdown: Report

As per the latest updates on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Prabhas, Korean actor Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, has been cast in the much-anticipated project.

According to a Korean entertainment portal, Ma Dong will be seen in a role "who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas." This will also mark Don Lee's debut in Indian cinema, and the excitement is off the roof.

Have a look here:

마동석 인도영화 진출



《범죄도시》 시리즈의 천만 배우 마동석의 인도행이 확정 되었습니다.



《Spirit》라는 제목의 이 영화는 산딥 레디 방가 감독이 연출하고 《바후발리》로 유명한 스타 프라바스가 주연을 맡은 어두운 톤의 형사 범죄물이라고 합니다. 이 영화에서 마동석의 역할은… pic.twitter.com/ZBQKUx83Wg — 무코 (@muko_kr) October 28, 2025

The post further stated that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is regarded as one of the "most controversial commercial directors in recent times."

About Don Lee

One of the most popular Korean stars, he is known for his action-oriented roles as well as tough characters, which also radiate a warm onscreen presence. His 2016 zombie thriller Train to Busan earned him international acclaim.

Some of his other popular films include The Roundup, The Gangster, The Outlaws, The Cop, and The Devil.

Spirit Audio Teaser Reveal

On Prabhas' recent birthday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement video.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi."

The newly unveiled Spirit announcement video is unlike a conventional teaser - it relies entirely on voiceovers and sound to build anticipation.

Featuring the voices of the cast, the video immediately strikes a chord, heightened by Harshavardhan Rameshwar's gripping background score.

Prabhas takes on the role of a former IPS officer and academy topper who ends up in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj. His arrest, stemming from conduct-related issues, pits him against a strict warden who operates by his own set of rules.

The confrontation between the two promises to be one of the film's high points.

Towards the end of the video, Prabhas delivers a striking line: "I have had just one bad habit since childhood."

About Spirit

Spirit marks Prabhas' first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the film's leading lady. The ensemble cast also includes powerhouse performers Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in pivotal roles.

In A Nutshell

Korean actor Don Lee is all set to mark his foray into Indian cinema with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas. The confirmation by a leading Korean entertainment portal has further heightened the excitement around the film.

ALSO READ | "I Just Have One Bad Habit": Sandeep Reddy Vanga Brings Prabhas And Prakash Raj Head-To-Head In Spirit Audio Teaser