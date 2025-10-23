"I Just Have One Bad Habit": Sandeep Reddy Vanga Brings Prabhas And Prakash Raj Head-To-Head In <i>Spirit</i> Audio Teaser

Prabhas' birthday turned into a cinematic celebration as fans were treated to multiple surprises. While posters from Fauzi and The Raja Saab added to the excitement, it was the announcement video of Spirit that truly stole the spotlight.

What's Happening

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement video.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi."

The newly unveiled Spirit announcement video is unlike a conventional teaser - it relies entirely on voiceovers and sound to build anticipation.

Featuring the voices of the cast, the video immediately strikes a chord, heightened by Harshavardhan Rameshwar's gripping background score.

Prabhas takes on the role of a former IPS officer and academy topper who ends up in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj. His arrest, stemming from conduct-related issues, pits him against a strict warden who operates by his own set of rules.

The confrontation between the two promises to be one of the film's high points.

Towards the end of the video, Prabhas delivers a striking line: "I have had just one bad habit since childhood."

In true Sandeep Reddy Vanga style, this moment encapsulates his signature mix of intensity and fan service - with the filmmaker even referring to Prabhas as "India's biggest superstar."

Background

Spirit marks Prabhas' first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the film's leading lady. The ensemble cast also includes powerhouse performers Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Fauzi: Prabhas Unveils A Powerful First Look Of His Next Film On His 46th Birthday