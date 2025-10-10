Watch: Leaked Clip Of Prabhas Filming <i>The Raja Saab</i> In Greece Goes Viral

Prabhas is currently shooting the final leg of his upcoming film The Raja Saab in Greece. Clips from the shoot surfaced online earlier today and have gone viral in no time. New pictures and videos from the film's shoot in Greece have sparked even more excitement among fans. This also marks the film's first overseas schedule.

Most of the sequences have already been filmed, with Prabhas heading to Greece on Tuesday to shoot two songs.

One of the songs will feature Nidhhi Agerwal and is composed by Thaman. The other will be a grand number featuring all three female leads.

The makers also took to Instagram to announce the start of their Greece schedule.

The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi, was initially slated for a worldwide release on December 5, 2025. The date has now been officially pushed to January 9, 2026.

The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas, with Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Thaman S is the music composer, while cinematographer Karthik Palani handles the visuals. Editing is by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, with production design by Rajeevan.

