<i>The Raja Saab</i> Trailer: Prabhas Faces Off Against Sanjay Dutt In A Thrilling Supernatural Horror-Comedy

The makers of director Maruthi's highly anticipated horror fantasy The Raja Saab have unveiled a gripping trailer that takes the hype to the next level. While the promo promises an epic battle of minds and demons, it also comes with a big announcement: the film's release has been rescheduled to January 9, 2026, to coincide with the Pongal season.
- The trailer begins with Prabhas under hypnosis, guided by Boman Irani's character, only to wake up screaming that he has witnessed a murder.
- Soon, the story shifts to a haunted castle, where Prabhas and his gang attempt a daring plan meant to stun the world. But the challenge grows darker as they encounter Sanjay Dutt's menacing character, an uncanny mix of exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist.
- What follows is a spectacle of illusions, shifting realities, and supernatural battles. Prabhas takes on multiple avatars, even declaring, "I am the demon," setting up a fiery clash with Sanjay Dutt's equally powerful persona. The trailer positions the film as an unparalleled horror fantasy where two dark forces collide in a mind-bending face-off.
The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi, was initially slated to release worldwide on December 5, 2025. The date has now been officially moved to January 9, 2026.
The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar alongside Prabhas, with Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Thaman S is on board for music, while the visuals are helmed by cinematographer Karthik Palani. Editing is handled by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, with production design by Rajeevan.
