Fire Breaks Out During Prabhas' <i>The Raja Saab</i> Show In Odisha Theatre As Fans Perform Aarti

A fire broke out at Ashok Talkies in Odisha's Rayagada district during the screening of Prabhas' The Raja Saab on Friday after some fans allegedly performed aarti and attempted to burst crackers inside the cinema hall.

Fire Triggered During Prabhas' Entry

The incident occurred at a crucial moment in the film when Prabhas made his grand on-screen entry. Reports suggest that a group of fans seated close to the screen began celebrating by lighting crackers and performing aarti, which led to a sudden blaze near the screen area.

Fire broke out in the Ashok Talkies Hall in Rayagada

South superstar #Prabhas' film was playing in the hall

Incident during Prabhas' entry in the cinema

During Prabhas' entry, fans shouted and threw arrows in front of the screen.#Rayagada #FireIncinemahall #Odisha pic.twitter.com/88Nhh5ysDY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 10, 2026

For a brief while, panic gripped the hall before the audience managed to regain control of the situation.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cinema hall suffered no major structural damage. The screening was stopped temporarily as a safety measure to ensure that all viewers were out of harm's way.

About The Raja Saab

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani playing key characters. The film was released on January 9 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The story centres on a man who lives with his grandmother in a remote village. Battling Alzheimer's, she believes that her husband Kanakaraja is away on a mission and yearns to meet him again. When Raja Saab comes across a man who resembles his grandfather, he embarks on a journey to reunite the elderly couple, leading to an emotional tale with supernatural elements.

(With reports from Dev Kumar)