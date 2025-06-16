<i>The Raja Saab</i> Teaser: Prabhas Is Battle-Ready. Brace Yourselves

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, have unveiled the much-awaited teaser today, June 16. The horror-comedy, directed by Maruti, also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

The video opens to scenic visuals of a mysterious haveli amid dense forest. The grim voiceover in the background says, “This house is my body. This wealth is my life itself. Even after I am gone, I am the only one who is going to experience it.”

The haunted haveli is filled with strange happenings, ghosts, ghouls and also hidden treasure. The Raja (King) — the spirit who once lived there, is determined not to share his riches with anyone or else they would have to face deadly consequences.

Enter Prabhas, a happy-go-lucky man, who is madly in love with Nidhhi Agerwal's character. He even confesses his feelings to her in a typical Shah Rukh Khan style. Prabhas admits to his “chaotic” life and soon, fans witness the same when Malavika Mohanan appears. She also seems to be obsessed with Prabhas.

Prabhas' life changes after he enters the haveli, only to encounter supernatural activities. A cloud of smoke covers the corridors, blood gushes from a room, sweeping Prabhas' feet and a sorcerer-like Sanjay Dutt also makes a brief appearance too.

What follows is a journey full of laughter, spooky moments and jump scares. In one scene, Prabhas can be seen swinging burning ropes with both hands.

Just a day ago, The Raja Saab's teaser was reportedly leaked online. Soon after, the makers issued a statement on X, warning the public to abstain from such practices.

The statement read, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from The Raja Saab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let us celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

The Raja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 5.