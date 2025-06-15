Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i> Teaser Leaked Online, Makers Say, "Strict Action Will Be Taken"

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, have issued a warning following the reported leak of the film's teaser ahead of its official launch on June 16.

Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy is among the most anticipated releases of the year and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

In an unexpected development, portions of the teaser were allegedly leaked online just days before its official release.

Responding to the situation, the makers shared a statement on their official X handle on Friday.

They wrote, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Cinematography is by Karthik Palani and music is composed by Thaman S.

The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles. The first-look poster of the film, released during Makar Sankranti last year, created significant buzz among fans.

This film marks a shift in genre for Prabhas, who has mostly starred in action films in recent years. The Raja Saab is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

