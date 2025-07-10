10 Years Of <i>Baahubali</i>: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus To Re-Release In October

Remember when Katappa killed his beloved nephew, Baahubali, on the battlefield and sparked a nationwide debate on the possible reasons behind his action? Well, get ready to watch the exhilarating moment on the big screen once again, as Baahubali: The Epic is set to re-release in theatres on October 31, 2025.

To announce the re-release, Baahubali's official handle shared a post on X. They dropped a poster featuring Prabhas in a double role as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali.

“10 years ago, a question united the nation…Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic. #BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025,” read the text attached to the post.

The announcement refers to the moment Kattappa killed his nephew Baahubali in an emotionally charged scene at the end of the first movie, leading fans to believe that he betrayed Baahubali. The film ended on a cliffhanger. Kattappa's action ignited a nationwide debate with fans sharing their thoughts on why he killed Baahubali.

The mystery was finally solved 2 years later with the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. It was revealed that Kattappa was manipulated by Bhallaladeva, who reminded him of a promise he had made to Bhallaladeva's mother, Sivagami. He had vowed to protect the throne and the king at all costs. Ultimately, Kattappa fulfilled his duty despite his loyalty to Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Beginning emerged as a global success at the box office. It also won widespread critical acclaim on the national and international levels. The film won three National Awards and the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

The sequel released on over 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28, 2017. It raked in over a whopping Rs 1800 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the highest-grossing Indian film at that time.