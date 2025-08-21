<i>War 2</i> Distributor's Cryptic Post Amid Reports Of Quitting Industry After Film Tanks At Box Office: "Sorry To Disappoint You All..."

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 was one of this year's most-awaited releases, but the film failed to live up to expectations when it opened in theatres last week.

Amid the film's underwhelming run, several online reports suggested that Naga Vamsi, who distributed the Telugu version of the film, had decided to quit the industry.

Clarifying the speculation, Naga Vamsi addressed the rumours on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in Telugu, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi... Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu... minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

The post roughly translates to: "It seems like you are missing me too much... There seem to be gripping narratives on Vamsi this and Vamsi that. It's okay, there seem to be good writers on X. Sorry to disappoint you all, but that time hasn't come yet... A minimum of 10-15 years remain for it. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

Backed by Yash Raj Films and made on a reported budget of Rs 300-400 crore, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Currently, War 2 is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

