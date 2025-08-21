Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Having A Balanced Work Life: "I No Longer Shoot Five Films At A Time"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is hitting pause on the “do it all” hustle and is now working with a clearer lens – one that puts health, happiness and passion first. After more than 15 years in films, the actress says she no longer feels the need to sign everything that comes her way. Instead, she is choosing fewer but more meaningful projects.

In a chat with Grazia India, Samantha shared, “I've reached a point where I do things I'm extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films. I've been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

The actress explained that the days of juggling five films at once are behind her. For her, it is now about balance. “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I've realised is that I need to listen to my body, so I've reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more. Nothing is for the heck of it. The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased,” Samantha said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been experimenting with what happens when passion meets production. She recently made a cameo in Subham, a Telugu film she co-produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Before that, fans saw her in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Netflix original Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom. The upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles.