In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Detroit Diaries Fuel Dating Rumours

While Samanatha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's dating rumours have been ongoing for a while, the actress might have seemingly made their relationship Instagram-official. Her latest Instagram post has given fans a glimpse of her time at Detroit which also features the filmmaker.

On Tuesday, July 8, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a bunch of pictures from Detroit, Michigan. From roaming in the bustling streets to indulging in some scrumptious delights, the album was all about having a good time.

It was one particular snap that grabbed attention. It showed Samantha Ruth Prabhu walking with her rumoured partner Raj Nidimoru. The director has his arm wrapped around the actress and Samantha also reciprocates the gesture.

Raj's sister, Sheetal, is also a part of the frame as she engages in a chat with them.

In the photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen in an oversized beige sweatshirt and baggy denim jeans. Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, rocks a black T-shirt, blue coat and dark blue denims. Next, they were seen posing at a restaurant, along with their friends.

A couple of photographs from the carousel show Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocking a metallic gold two-piece attire. She exudes boss-lady charm in a long-flowy collared coat and matching flared trousers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship rumours have been swirling for a few months now. Back in May, a report by Pinkvilla revealed that the duo were planning to move in together.

“Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction,” the report claimed.

Raj Nidimoru reportedly got married to Shhyamali De in 2015 and is also believed to have a daughter. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The ex-couple got divorced in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru worked together in two Prime Video shows — The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

