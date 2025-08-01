When <i>Saiyaara</i> Actor Rajesh Kumar Was Rs 2 Crore In Debt: "Had Rs 2500 In My Account"

Rajesh Kumar, who played Aneet Padda's father in Mohit Suri's sleeper hit Saiyaara, is in headlines as he opened up about his financial struggles in recent interviews. A couple of years ago, Rajesh quit acting and took up farming to change people's mindset. But when he was struggling to make money, his family stood by him.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Meri Saheli, Rajesh Kumar said that he went bankrupt and had only Rs 2500 in his account.

He said, "Bankruptcy, yes. The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss. There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing. I went under debt of Rs 2 crore. (Bankruptcy) is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time. I was not able to generate money for survival also. This was definitely a phase."

Rajesh, who rose to fame with his iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai, took up farming to bust the myth that people take up this with no options left.

He said that nobody these days dreams of becoming a farmer when they grow up, and he wants to change this mindset. He said that his family supported him when he was not making any money.

"Financially, I was on a slide. By the lockdown, I had used up my savings, and was literally bankrupt. I didn't have anything in my pocket. I had huge loans, and that was adding to the pressure," he told Rajshri Unplugged.

"I had just Rs 2,500 in my bank account when I was in the UK. I traveled back and forth twice during that 24-day shoot, but I couldn't bring back even two chocolates for my kids," he said in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

About Rajesh Kumar's Career

Rajesh has an illustrious career on television. He acted in daily soaps like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Comedy Circus Kaante Ki Takkar, Comedy Circus, Durgesh Nandinii, to name a few.