Internet Thinks Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Is A "Cheap Copy" Of Farah Khan. Here's Why

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has started her own vlog channel on YouTube.

What's Happening

The channel, titled Sunita Ahuja, was launched on August 15. Her first vlog is called "Aab Mein Paise Chapugi (Now, I will mint some money)."

Sunita has introduced her staff member Mukesh in the vlog, who accompanies her to a temple where she prays for Govinda.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "Biwi No 1, aab aa chuki hai youtube channel par. Please jaa ke dekho mere YouTube video link in bio like karo share karo subscribe kardo and comment mein batao kaisa laga aapko (Wife No. 1 is now on my YouTube channel Please go watch it - the link is in my bio. Like, share, subscribe, and comment to tell me how you liked it.)."

Comparisons With Farah Khan

As per the Internet, Sunita appears to have taken inspiration from filmmaker Farah Khan, who posts weekly vlogs with her cook Dilip.

Many pointed out its similarity to Farah Khan's series. "Yeh farah khan ki sasti copy banne ki koshish kar rahi hai (She's trying to be a cheap copy of Farah Khan)," wrote a user.

Another comment read, "Same concept kahi sunela lagta hai... Farah Khan Aur Dilip jaisa (Feels like the same concept... kind of like Farah Khan and Dilip)."

A user commented, "Does she copy Farah Khan and her helper Dilip."

Alongside criticism, Sunita also received encouragement. A user wrote, "Pure soul but sharp tongue is hated by everyone in this world. Good to see you..keep your vlogs flowing in."

Another said, "She will blast every YouTuber..The most amazing human being I have ever seen ..She showed what she is, unlike others.. Even Govinda I find sometimes I feel he is very diplomatic..but she is very truthful..despite all the controversies, I feel she speaks her heart out."

Even Farah Khan gave a shout-out to Sunita. She shared the vlog on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Sunita Biwi No.1. Most entertaining biwi."

Background

Sunita and Govinda married in 1987. They are parents to a son, Yashvardhan, and a daughter, Tina. The couple was in the news earlier this year amid rumours of Govinda's alleged affair, which they neither confirmed nor denied.