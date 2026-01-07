Yami Gautam's <i>Haq</i> Performance Makes Farah Khan Ask Actor To 'Get Ready For Every Award'

Yami Gautam has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her stellar performance in Haq. Now, Farah Khan has joined the club and written a sweet note praising Yami's performance in the film.

What Farah Khan Wrote in Her Post

After its theatrical run, Haq was released on Netflix. Farah Khan took to social media and showered praise on Yami's performance. Sharing a poster from the film, Farah wrote, "Yami Gautam, get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance." Farah also praised Emraan Hashmi's performance and added, "You are the best to date." Take a look at the post here:

Before Farah Khan, Kiara praised Haq. She wrote, "Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance."

A few days ago, Yami wrote a long note expressing her gratitude. She started her post with, "Before we usher into a new Friday at the movies, especially this one going to be an important & special one (personally :-)), wanted to take a moment to express my word of gratitude."

"In this new era of constant surround sound in the form of multiple reviewers, multiple cinephiles, multiple trade-analysts, multiple benchmarks of a film being a success or not, right from day 1- with biggest Mondays, fastest Tuesdays, head-spinning Wednesdays, there came a small film of mine - #HAQ! Thank you for giving it so much respect, integrity & honour," added Yami.

She further wrote, "Having said that, every film has its own journey & comes with a learning curve which I take a very thorough note of. During the course of this release, I came across a phrase - 'Yami ka haq', which was very sweet & courtesy couple of kind media members & audience."

"As an artist, I still don't know what shall be a true validation for me & what can culminate into being my 'right'. But I guess, the beauty of my profession lies in this mystery. And this is what shall keep me going, continue giving my best, looking for fresh stories, fearlessly & direct Dil-se," further wrote Yami.

She concluded her post with, "I hope we are able to protect the integrity of our line of work from being plagued. In the end, as a member of this magical world called films, I want to say - good cinema should win... good cinema shall win. We will meet again, another Friday."

About Haq

Directed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama Haq features Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.



