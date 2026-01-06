Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Seek Blessings At Himachal's Maa Baglamukhi Temple After <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are currently on cloud nine for all the right reasons. Yami recently impressed audiences with her stellar performance in Haq, while Aditya delivered the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 and is still running successfully in cinemas. The couple was seen posing outside the ancient Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The official Instagram page of Maa Baglamukhi Mandir shared a picture of the couple, captioned, "Ancient temple of Maa (Mother) Baglamukhi Devi (Goddess), Trust Bankhandi, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar came to pray at the temple with his wife, Yami Gautam, as always. We pray to Maa Baglamukhi that her divine blessings always be on all devotees."

Have a look here:

What Yami Gautam Told Aditya Dhar After Reading Dhurandhar's Script

Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, has been smashing several box-office records ever since its release on December 5, 2025.

In an interview with News18 Showsha before the commencement of the Dhurandhar shoot, Yami revealed what she told Aditya after reading the script. She said, "When I read his next script, I told him that it was one of those rare moments when I wished I were a guy. The script is so brilliant. It's such an amazing world."

However, the power couple maintains a clear boundary between their professional and personal lives. Speaking about marrying a filmmaker, Yami said, "Regardless, I don't have that expectation. We respect that professional line. I don't think that line should be blurred. We're very clear about it."

"If he feels that somebody else is a better fit for a part that he's writing, I would be absolutely fine with it. This understanding was there since the very beginning," added Yami.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Vedavaid, in 2024.

