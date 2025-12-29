What Yami Gautam Told Aditya Dhar After Reading <i>Dhurandhar's</i> "Brilliant" Script

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are among the most adored couples in Bollywood, and they are currently on cloud nine for all the right reasons. Yami recently impressed audiences with her stellar performance in Haq, while Aditya delivered the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 and is still running successfully in cinemas.

In an interview with News18 Showsha before the commencement of the Dhurandhar shoot, Yami revealed what she told Aditya after reading the script.

What Yami Gautam Said

She said, "When I read his next script, I told him that it was one of those rare moments when I wished I was a guy. The script is so brilliant. It's such an amazing world."

However, the power couple maintains a clear boundary between their professional and personal lives. Speaking about marrying a filmmaker, Yami said, "Regardless, I don't have that expectation. We respect that professional line. I don't think that line should be blurred. We're very clear about it."

"If he feels that somebody else is a better fit for a part that he's writing, I would be absolutely fine with it. This understanding was there since the very beginning," added Yami.

In an interview with the same news portal, Yami earlier also spoke about motherhood and said, "Motherhood is treating me very well. I'm absolutely loving it. I've so many emotions. It's been more than a year now, but it feels like a lifetime. Even as I'm talking, I only have his images coming to my mind and things like, 'What was I doing when I was expecting him, and what does he do in the mornings now?'"

She further discussed balancing personal and professional life, saying, "There was a time when actresses were asked to hide their marriages and motherhood. So much has changed today. I'm still here. We're still talking. I'm happy that I'm continuing to work. This industry is giving us that space to be ourselves. It's great that I can work and focus on my personal life. In my case, I'm also very fortunate that my mother is there both for me and Aditya when we're at work and shooting."

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Vedavaid, in 2024.



