"You Gave Your Heart, Sweat, Blood And Tears to <i>Dhurandhar</i>": Yami Gautam Lauds Director-Husband Aditya Dhar

The wait is over! Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. Now, Yami Gautam has written an emotional note for husband Aditya on his special day. She shared two photos with the note.

The actress started her post with, "And it's DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!! Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might."

She added, "DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience." Take a look at Yami's post here:

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh playing the lead. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles.



Rakesh Bedi on Dhurandhar's shooting experience

Rakesh Bedi, who essayed an important role in the film, spoke to us in an exclusive interview. Recalling the shooting experience, he said, "Shooting experience kamaal ka tha. (It was a great shooting experience.) A new bar has been raised. It will be difficult to break for a long time."

He added, "Jaise 70s mein Sholay aayi thi and ek naya bar raise kiya tha and people had to struggle to keep up with that level. (Just like Sholay came in the 70s and raised a new bar, and people had to struggle to match that level.) That's the kind of feeling I get about this film."

Talking about the film's runtime - it is 3 hours and 34 minutes.