Vir Das On Supreme Court's New Stray Dogs Order: "Our Voiceless Dogs Can Rely On Your Empathy"

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier direction on stray dogs, clarifying that canines picked up by civic bodies must be vaccinated, sterilised and released in the same area, while dogs showing aggressive behaviour or those with rabies are to be immunised and not released.

Comedian-actor Vir Das welcomed the change. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilisation, vaccination and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighbourhood. Hopefully, the municipality can be speedy about creating dedicated feeding areas and also rely on multiple dog trainers and behaviourists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioural modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance."

Vir Das's Plea To Delhiites

Earlier, Vir Das had appealed to Delhi residents to adopt Indian stray dogs and support animal welfare groups. "If you're a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They're extremely healthy, low maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection and gratitude than you could ever imagine."

He added, "I'm also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, and I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small; it all adds up."

His post featured his adopted indie dogs, with the caption: "Delhi. Do the right thing, please. A request from my indies, my family."

Supreme Court's Order

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria reviewed an earlier order and expanded the scope of the issue, transferring all similar matters to the Supreme Court to work toward a final national policy. The court issued the following directions:

Vaccinate, sterilise, and release: Stray dogs are to be vaccinated and released back into the same area they were picked up from after sterilisation. Aggressive dogs and dogs with rabies are not to be released.

Stray dogs are to be vaccinated and released back into the same area they were picked up from after sterilisation. Aggressive dogs and dogs with rabies are not to be released. No feeding on public roads: Public feeding of stray dogs on streets is not permitted. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) must create designated feeding spaces for community dogs.

Public feeding of stray dogs on streets is not permitted. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) must create designated feeding spaces for community dogs. Action against violations: People found feeding stray dogs on streets (outside designated areas) shall be liable to be proceeded with under the relevant legal framework.

People found feeding stray dogs on streets (outside designated areas) shall be liable to be proceeded with under the relevant legal framework. Clear signage: Notice boards must be placed near designated feeding areas, specifying that stray dogs may only be fed at such locations.

Notice boards must be placed near designated feeding areas, specifying that stray dogs may only be fed at such locations. Planning by ward: Civic bodies must create feeding zones, considering population density and the concentration of stray dogs in each municipal ward.

The court also clarified that stray dogs could be released from shelters after sterilisation, aligning management with vaccination, sterilisation, and controlled community feeding rather than permanent sheltering.

Why The Order Was Modified?

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters within eight weeks, citing a rise in dog-bite incidents and rabies.

According to government figures referenced in court, at least 37 lakh dog bites and 54 suspected rabies deaths were reported in 2024.

The earlier order also said public feeding of stray dogs cannot be allowed under any condition and asked civic bodies to set up dedicated feeding areas, warning of legal action against violators.

That sweeping direction triggered pushback from animal welfare groups and several celebrities. The Supreme Court subsequently reserved its verdict earlier this week and, on Friday, issued the modified framework centred on ABC (Animal Birth Control) measures, vaccination and regulated feeding zones, along with enforcement against roadside feeding outside designated areas.