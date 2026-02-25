Cuts On Lips, Eye: 2-Year-Old Girl Mauled By Stray Dog In Maharashtra

A two-year-old girl sustained severe injuries, including deep cuts on her lips, cheeks, and eye, after she was attacked by a stray dog in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Galli area of Old Mangal Bazar. CCTV footage shows the child, identified as Sidra Israr Sheikh, roaming around on the street in front of her house. Suddenly, a dog comes into the frame, runs up to her, and attacks her.

A woman immediately steps out of the house and tries to save Sidra as the dog continues to bite and drag her. The dog then leaves the child and runs away.

Sidra was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Local residents and the area's corporator have slammed the municipal administration, alleging that despite repeated warnings and formal complaints regarding the rising stray dog menace, no action was taken. They believe this tragic incident could have been avoided if the authorities had performed their duties.

