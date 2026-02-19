On CCTV, Stray Dogs Attack Karnataka Girl, 6. She Suffers Severe Eye Injury

A six-year-old girl was brutally injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Wednesday morning. The girl, identified as Anvita Mallikarjuna Shetty, has suffered injuries to her left eye.

According to CCTV footage, the girl is seen walking to a shop with a plastic bag in her hand. She hands over the bag to the shopkeeper who is not seen in the video.

Just when the girl is about to turn around, a dog walks up to her. As the girl notices the dog, she is visibly startled. She walks down the stairs and begins to run towards her home. At that moment, the dog also runs behind, pulls her by her frock and knocks her to the ground.

Another dog charges at Anvita and within seconds, at least six dogs have surrounded the little girl lying on the ground, trying to escape.

Hearing her screams, a woman rushed out of a nearby shop and chased the dogs away.

Locals immediately came to the girl's rescue.

Anvita sustained injuries to her eye, hand, legs and back, with a severe injury reported to her left eye.

She has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Residents say that about two months ago, a boy was also injured in a dog bite incident in the same locality, raising serious concerns over public safety.

The repeated incidents have intensified demands for authorities to take urgent action to control the stray dog menace in Vijayapura.