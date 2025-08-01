71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan's First Best Actor Win To <i>12th Fail</i> Bagging Best Feature Film

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday evening, celebrating the best of Indian cinema for the year 2023. From Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and director Sudipto Sen, to powerful regional films such as Parking and HanuMan, the winners represent a wide spectrum of talent across languages and genres.



The awards were announced at a press conference held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. This year, one of the biggest highlights was SRK winning his first-ever National Award. The actor bagged the Best Actor award for his role in the blockbuster film Jawan. Known for his long and successful career, this win is seen as a special moment for the superstar and, not to forget, his "diehard fans."



SRK shares the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film, which tells an inspiring story of determination, was widely praised by both audiences and critics. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her emotional role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Sudipto Sen, on the other hand, won Best Director for The Kerala Story.



Meanwhile, check out the complete list of winners for the year 2023:



Feature films:

Special mentions: M R Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang...Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children's Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail



Non-feature films:

Special mentions: Nekal - Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack - Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

