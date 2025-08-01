<i>Dhadak 2</i> X Reviews: Fans Call Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film "Bold, Brave And Honest"

Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened in the theatres today, August 1, 2025. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak 2 centres around an aspiring lawyer, Neelesh, from a marginalised caste. After getting admission to a prestigious college, he experiences overt casteist abuse and dehumanising encounters. While navigating through the challenging circumstances, he falls in love with Vidhi, a woman from a privileged background. Their romance is caught in a crossfire of social and institutional opposition, systemic brutality and caste hierarchy.

With Dhadak 2's X reviews already out, let's take a look at the audience response to the film.

One user lauded Dhadak 2 for its “brave” storytelling and “honest” performances.

They wrote, “A film around social issues should've two qualities, ie, bravery in storytelling & honesty in performances! Dhadak 2 has both brimming to the T. Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging!”

A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T ????



Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rol2qfPimX — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) July 31, 2025

Another highlighted that Dhadak 2 was “bold, brave and breathtaking.”

Giving the movie 3.5 stars, they shared, “Some stories touch your heart, others hit your mind — Dhadak 2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty.”

BOLD..BRAVE...BREATHTAKING – DHADAK 2.

RATING-⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2

Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty...#Dhadak2 #dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/ESk2CwGqER — Neetu Singh (@sneetu789) July 31, 2025

Heaping praise on Triptii Dimri's nuanced performance, one person said, “Triptii Dimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience. A new high point in her career with Dhadak 2.”

#TriptiiDimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience, a new high point in her career with #Dhadak2 pic.twitter.com/y297W9k20t — kalpesh kandoriya (@KalpeshKl) July 31, 2025

A movie buff was impressed by the honest portrayal of “caste divide” and the hard-hitting climax.

“Dhadak 2: Bold, emotional love story on caste divide. Siddhant & Triptii shine, climax hits hard. First half slow, music average, but brave & realistic take on forbidden romance. Worth a watch!” read their review.

#Dhadak2

Dhadak 2: Bold, emotional love story on caste divide. Siddhant & Triptii shine, climax hits hard. First half slow, music average, but brave & realistic take on forbidden romance. Worth a watch! ????????????#TriptiDimri #SiddhantChaturvedi https://t.co/fiJ8DVsnKt — Antarstaan (@Antar_staan) August 1, 2025

Another positive response read, “What starts as a tender love story slowly unravels into something deeper, and far more impactful. Siddhant is a revelation, and Triptii brings quiet fire. This one doesn't just aim for your heart - it shakes you up.”

#Dhadak2Review : What starts as a tender love story slowly unravels into something deeper, and far more impactful. Siddhant is a revelation, and Triptii brings quiet fire. This one doesn't just aim for your heart - it shakes you up.

And #sidhantchaturvedi bin bole tumhari pic.twitter.com/QHZxVKumuO — Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) July 31, 2025

A critic pointed out some flaws, giving the film 2.5 stars out of 5.

The verdict read, “Dhadak 2 is bold in theme but messy in execution. Too many subplots, not enough heart - powerful message, weak delivery.”

Dhadak 2 is bold in theme but messy in execution.

Too many subplots, not enough heart - powerful message, weak delivery.



Rating: 2.5 Starshttps://t.co/RlQLmn2iGP#Dhadak2Review #SiddhantChaturvedi #TriptiiDimri #KaranJohar — THE SUN ☀️ (@vizz_O_vizz) August 1, 2025

This individual called Dhadak 2 an “emotionally-charged” film, which lacked a “soul-stirring soundtrack.”

“Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half. Solid performances. Dhadak 2 works for the most part. But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. Its major drawback is that this is a pure remake,” they wrote.

Sharp writing... Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances... #Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #Dhadak2Review.. It's Major Drawback is that this is a Pure remake -2k25 pic.twitter.com/q6OsCwwPNc — STat. Advait Akash Shah (@advait_akash) August 1, 2025

For another movie enthusiast, Dhadak 2 was marked by “decent performances, average story, strong music”, lacking “the magic of the original, but watchable once.”

#Dhadak2Review ~

Decent performances, average story, strong music.

Lacks the magic of the original but watchable once.



⭐️⭐️???? (2.5/5)#TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/JAlaq2wJ6B — Ravi Vishwakarma (@Rvish_06) August 1, 2025

Dhadak 2, also featuring Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi in key roles, is backed by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.