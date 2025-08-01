<i>Dhadak 2</i> X Reviews: Fans Call Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film "Bold, Brave And Honest"

Advertisement

Dhadak 2 X Reviews: Fans Call Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film "Bold, Brave And Honest"

Dhadak 2 focuses on the caste-based love story between Siddhant Chaturvedi's Neelesh and Triptii Dimri's Vidhi

A scene from Dhadak 2
New Delhi:

Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened in the theatres today, August 1, 2025. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. 

Dhadak 2 centres around an aspiring lawyer, Neelesh, from a marginalised caste. After getting admission to a prestigious college, he experiences overt casteist abuse and dehumanising encounters. While navigating through the challenging circumstances, he falls in love with Vidhi, a woman from a privileged background. Their romance is caught in a crossfire of social and institutional opposition, systemic brutality and caste hierarchy. 

With Dhadak 2's X reviews already out, let's take a look at the audience response to the film. 

One user lauded Dhadak 2 for its “brave” storytelling and “honest” performances.

They wrote, “A film around social issues should've two qualities, ie, bravery in storytelling & honesty in performances! Dhadak 2 has both brimming to the T. Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging!”

Another highlighted that Dhadak 2 was “bold, brave and breathtaking.”

Giving the movie 3.5 stars, they shared, “Some stories touch your heart, others hit your mind — Dhadak 2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty.”

Heaping praise on Triptii Dimri's nuanced performance, one person said, “Triptii Dimri's Vidhi simmers with quiet rage and wounded resilience. A new high point in her career with Dhadak 2.”

A movie buff was impressed by the honest portrayal of “caste divide” and the hard-hitting climax.

Dhadak 2: Bold, emotional love story on caste divide. Siddhant & Triptii shine, climax hits hard. First half slow, music average, but brave & realistic take on forbidden romance. Worth a watch!” read their review. 

Another positive response read, “What starts as a tender love story slowly unravels into something deeper, and far more impactful. Siddhant is a revelation, and Triptii brings quiet fire. This one doesn't just aim for your heart - it shakes you up.”

A critic pointed out some flaws, giving the film 2.5 stars out of 5.

The verdict read, “Dhadak 2 is bold in theme but messy in execution. Too many subplots, not enough heart - powerful message, weak delivery.”

This individual called Dhadak 2 an “emotionally-charged” film, which lacked a “soul-stirring soundtrack.”

“Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half. Solid performances. Dhadak 2 works for the most part. But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. Its major drawback is that this is a pure remake,” they wrote. 

For another movie enthusiast, Dhadak 2 was marked by “decent performances, average story, strong music”, lacking “the magic of the original, but watchable once.”

Dhadak 2, also featuring Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi in key roles, is backed by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

