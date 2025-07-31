Vijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On Casting Couch Allegations: "Let The Woman Enjoy Her Few Minutes Of Fame"

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has denied the sexual exploitation allegations levelled against him by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

What's Happening

The claims, which surfaced a few days ago, alleged that Vijay Sethupathi had exploited a young woman for "caravan favours."

The posts were deleted within hours of being shared.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay refuted the allegations and termed them "baseless".

He said the accusations appeared to be the work of someone trying to tarnish his image.

"Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can't upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, 'Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,'" said Vijay.

Vijay added that he has filed a cybercrime complaint against the user and said such smear campaigns will not affect him. "I've faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will," he said.

The actor also questioned the timing of the posts, suggesting that the allegations may be linked to the success of his latest film, Thalaivan Thalaivii. "My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think that by tarnishing me, they can damage my film. It doesn't work that way. In today's day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media, and you can write what you like without fear of repercussion," he concluded.

Background

The allegations were made by an X user named Ramya Mohan, who claimed that Vijay had sexually exploited a girl known to her. One of the posts claimed, "@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for 'caravan favours', Rs. 50k for 'drives' and acts like a saint on social media."

Another post stated, "It's insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth. This truth hit the family like a storm when they went through her diary and phone chats. This wasn't just some story. This was her life, her pain..."

The user's account, @Ramya_mohan, has since been deactivated.

Vijay Sethupathi is a National Award-winning actor known for his work in Tamil cinema. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. His latest release, Thalaivan Thalaivi, stars him opposite Nithya Menen.