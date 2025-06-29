Shah Rukh Khan-Led <i>Jawan</i> Had This Role To Play In Vijay Sethupathi's Son Surya's Debut Film

South star Vijay Sethupathi is a proud father as his son Surya is all set to mark his debut with Phoenix with stunt master Anal Arasu who is also starting his journey as a director.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi revealed at the audio launch of Phoenix that Anal Arasu had spotted his son Surya on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. That is when he spoke about the potential he saw in Surya to become an action star.

What's Happening

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya is all set to debut with the Tamil film Phoenix. It also marks the directorial debut of the stunt expert Anal Arasu.

Anal Arasu was one of the 6 action directors in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi played the role of the antagonist in the film. And it is on the sets of this film that Anal Arasu spotted Surya.

At the audio launch of Phoenix, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Surya has always loved mass action films. When he liked the script, I told him to decide for himself. I just asked once if he was enjoying it, and he said yes, and that was enough for me."

Getting nostalgic but also stating how proud he feels of his son, the Merry Christmas actor added, "It felt just like the day I dropped him off at school for the first time."

About Surya

Surya has faced the camera before as a child actor in films led by his father, Vijay Sethupathi, such as Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Viduthalai Part 2 and Sindhubaadh.

Phoenix is Surya's debut as an action star.

Vijay Sethupathi's Work Update

The actor was last in multiple releases in 2024 with films such as Merry Christmas, Maharaja, and Viduthalai Part 2. This year he was seen in Ace and also had a cameo in Mohanlal's Thudaram. His upcoming films include Train and Thalaivan Thalaivii in 2026.

In A Nutshell

Vijay Sethupathi expressed his joy for son Surya who is all set to debut with the Tamil film Phoenix. He shared how Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had a role to play in it.