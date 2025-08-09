<i>Sholay</i>: From Dharmendra To Amitabh Bachchan, Who Was Paid What For The Cult Classic

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy and featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, was released on August 15, 1975. It failed initially and picked up as the weeks went by.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan was not the highest-paid actor on set; it was Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan was the lowest paid.

A recent report shared by India.com revealed the paychecks received by the cast members of the multi-starrer Sholay.

Dharmendra had received Rs 1,50,000 for his role as Veeru, while Amitabh Bachchan took home Rs 1,00,000 for his portrayal of Jai.

Sanjeev Kumar, as the righteous jailer Thakur Baldev Singh, was paid Rs 1,25,000.

Amjad Khan, as the notorious bandit Gabbar Khan, got Rs. 50,000.

Hema Malini was paid Rs 75,000 for her role as Basanti, while Jaya Bachchan was the lowest paid with an amount of Rs 35,000.

About Sholay

2025 is a milestone year for Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. The film clocks 50 years, and is one of those films that has continued to garner love over the years.

Be it dialogues, the friendship between Amitabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru, Sanjeev Kumar's vengeful turn as Thakur or Amjad Khan's portrayal of the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh that went on to redefine the Hindi film villain, Sholay has stayed at the top of the pop culture charts - for five decades and counting.

Crafted by Salim-Javed, the plot revolves around two notorious criminals, Jai and Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra), who are hired by a former jailer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), as he seeks vengeance to bring down the vile bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

The film's cast also includes Sachin Pilgaonkar as Ahmed, Asrani as Jailer, AK Hangal as Imam Saheb, Mac Mohan as Sambha, Jagdeep as Surma Bhopali and Viju Khote as Kalia, among others.

