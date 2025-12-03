Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jokes She Is 'Raj Nidimoru's Problem Now' In New Wedding Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding continues to charm fans as new inside pictures from their celebrations surface online. The latest set of photos, shared by Samantha's close friend Meghna Vinod, has offered another glimpse into the couple's intimate festivities.

Samantha's Witty Moment Before The Jaimala

Among the photos that caught fans' attention was an endearing moment shared by Samantha herself. Re-posting a picture from just before the jaimala, where she is seen smiling at Raj while holding the garland, the actress added a playful caption to her Instagram story: "The moment when you realise you're his problem now," accompanied by a purple evil emoji.

Additional photos from the pre-wedding ceremony show Samantha in a bright yellow suit paired with a matching green dupatta as she proudly flaunts her mehendi design.

One of the most talked-about images is a candid moment where Raj Nidimoru is seen turning photographer for his wife. Sitting beside Samantha, he captures her laughter as she poses with her henna-covered hands.

Samantha And Raj's Wedding

Samantha and Raj's relationship began on the sets of The Family Man 2, where they first met. Their professional collaboration continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny, sparking rumours that circulated for months. Samantha finally addressed the speculation on December 1by sharing wedding photos captioned, "01.12.2025."

The couple exchanged vows at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, following the traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual.

