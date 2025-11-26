<i>Sholay</i> To Re-Release In Restored 4K Version With Original Ending On December 12, Days After Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay has stood the test of time, and on the occasion of its 50th anniversary this year, the film will be re-released in cinemas on December 12, 2025. A fully restored 4K version titled Sholay - The Final Cut will be screened across 1,500 theatres.

Sholay Re-Release Poster

What's all the more exciting is that the film will be re-released with its unaltered ending. The climax was changed in 1975 before its release due to censorship imposed during India's Emergency period.

When Farhan Akhtar Revealed Why The Sholay Climax Was Changed

The climax - Gabbar being arrested by the police - was not the one that screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had originally written. The original climax was altered due to pressure during the Emergency era (1975). During a promotional event for his film 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar revealed what the original ending was and why it was changed.

"In the original climax, Sanjeev Kumar, aka Thakur, was meant to kill Gabbar Singh with his bare feet in a brutal act of revenge after losing his family and arms to the dacoit," said Farhan Akhtar.

"That was the emotional core of the film - Thakur plotting his revenge after his hands were cut off. We get lost in the Jai-Veeru friendship, but the real spine was the honest cop going after the dacoit who ruined his life," he added.

"They had to change it due to the Emergency, and the original ending is now available. That's actually when he cries - after crushing Gabbar with his own feet," said Farhan.

Describing the frustration of his father, Javed Akhtar, and writing partner Salim Khan, Farhan added, "They were wondering about everyone showing up - the villagers, the police, the protagonists - and joked that the only person missing now was a postman. The ending didn't make sense to them, but they had no choice."

When The Uncut Version Was Premiered In Italy

Earlier this year, Sholay created magic on the big screen once again with the premiere of its fully restored, uncut version at the prestigious Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy.

The screening, commemorating the film's 50th anniversary, took place on June 27, 2025, at the open-air Piazza Maggiore, according to a press release.

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and Sippy Films joined hands for this special showcase of the director's cut of the 1975 classic, helmed by Ramesh Sippy.

In other news, veteran actor Dharmendra, who played the beloved character of Veeru in Sholay, died on November 24 at the age of 89.

A screening of Sholay in its 4K restored version was scheduled for November 26 at IFFI but has been cancelled, with organisers citing technical reasons. The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is organising a special tribute to actor Dharmendra at its closing ceremony later this week, an official said.

The festival will also host a session titled "50 Years of Sholay: Why 'Sholay' Still Resonates?" on November 27, featuring the film's director, Ramesh Sippy.

ALSO READ | How Dharmendra Became Sholay's Veeru, Director Ramesh Sippy Tells NDTV