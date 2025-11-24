How Dharmendra Became <i>Sholay's</i> Veeru, Director Ramesh Sippy Tells NDTV

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. Soon after the news of his death, Sholay director Ramesh Sippy spoke to NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, remembering the actor with affection and sharing insightful memories from the sets of the iconic film.

Why Dharmendra Was The Perfect 'Veeru'

Reflecting on why he chose Dharmendra for the role of Veeru in Sholay, Ramesh Sippy said he was already convinced of the actor's talent during their earlier collaboration. "I had already worked with him in Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharam ji and Sanjeev Kumar ji played opposite Seeta aur Geeta. So we had met during the shoot and during Sholay, when the script was ready, I had said only one thing. The three actors who were with me in Seeta Aur Geeta, I had put this request to Javed also - these three characters must be there. I wanted to repeat them."

He added that the cast came together seamlessly as the script developed. "When the Sholay script started developing, we were careful to have these, and the two characters that formed Jaya ji and Amit ji fitted into it beautifully. And so the entire cast of Sholay was complete when Amjad filled in the role of Gabbar."

Sippy remembered Dharmendra's performance with deep emotion. "Today, Dharam ji is no more with us. But he was the life of Sholay. His performance throughout was so lively, so wonderful, so emotional. Towards the end, when his friend Jai dies, and he takes off to take the final act of revenge, it was a wonderful moment and he carried it beautifully. Even the very first time we see them on the train and they toss a coin, that entire sequence was shown so beautifully. If I didn't have actors like these playing those characters, it would not have stood out as strongly."

'He Was Outstanding'

When asked which aspect of Dharmendra's performance stood out the most in Sholay, Sippy said his natural energy made him ideal for Veeru. "As required by the script, his was a far more outgoing character, and Amit ji was more subdued and inward. So that contrast showed very nicely with both of them. He had done some subdued roles also, but I found him doing these strong and bright roles even better. He was outstanding, and a lot of it was himself. It was intended in the script that he should be."

Sippy also revealed that Dharmendra had been curious about playing other parts. "Yes, he wanted to play Sanjeev Kumar's role. He also said Gabbar is a powerful role - should I do it too? However, he laughed and said, 'I will do my role only.'"

A Favourite Memory From The Sets

Recalling a personal memory from the making of Sholay, Sippy spoke about Dharmendra's childlike spirit even in intense scenes. "He had some mischievous qualities also. I'd like to remember some wonderful, sweet little things about him. In the climax scene, he felt uncomfortable being tied up on those two poles while the action was taking place around him. But when I explained to him that this is where you will want to break out and do the needful, that is exactly what finally happened."

Sippy said Dharmendra internalised the emotional weight of the moment. "He genuinely felt, 'I will not allow her to be dancing like this. How could I?' That was the essence of the moment. So she danced, and he struggled to get out of his posts, and once he broke through, he was out and fighting like a lion. And when Amit ji's character Jai passed away, he was very emotionally affected. He was feeling it so strongly and he took off for the climax."

"He had that wonderful child in him that came forth along with his character. He became so natural and so beautiful. As I recall him now, I'm overwhelmed and a little more emotional, I guess."

Remembering Dharmendra Off Camera

Sippy described Dharmendra as a rare blend of innocence and charisma. "I have said it - that man and child, that sums him up so beautifully. He had the child in him, full of life, with the desire to grasp a little more of what was happening around him. That inquisitiveness, and yet that manly, wonderful, strong personality every woman would want to be protected by or loved by. Just very heart-warming and very willing."

He also touched upon Dharmendra's romantic side, especially his bond with Hema Malini. "I did get to see that, but he must have played his cards beautifully to have come through with it, and they fell in love. Then at one point in time, with the future, they got married."

On the possibility of a Sholay sequel, Sippy said it was something he consciously avoided. "I think all of us felt it is a kind of landmark that you don't try to fiddle with. It has got a place of its own. Today, it's 50 years after Sholay and we still talk about it. There has to be a reason. If I had made sequels and sequels, you would not feel it that way."

Sholay, starring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, hit the big screens in 1975.

