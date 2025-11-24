Veteran film star Dharmendra died on Monday morning at his residence in Mumbai after a brief illness. He was 89. Dharmendra died days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness.
Several celebrities such as Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and other actors including Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, attended the cremation of the actor amid heavy security.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, political leaders across party lines shared condolences messages for the actor on social media.
Sriram Raghavan's much anticipated war drama Ikkis will mark Dharmendra's last appearance on the big screen. The Hindi film, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is set to be released on December 25, 2025.
Here are the Updates on Dharmendra's Death:
What Dharmendra Leaves Behind: Family, Wealth, And A Cinematic Legacy
Veteran actor Dharmendra left behind not only a celebrated legacy but also one of Bollywood's most esteemed and expansive film families. Known as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, his family spans multiple generations of actors, filmmakers, and industry professionals, all carrying forward parts of his enduring legacy. Read the full story here.
Vice President Of India CP Radhakrishnan Calls Dharmendra's Death An "Irreparable Loss"
Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, stated that Dharmendra was a cherished icon for millions who enriched Indian cinema.
He wrote on X, "The demise of former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art. As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. Om Shanti."
A Void That Can't Be Described: Sanjay Dutt
Actor Sanjay Dutt remembers Dharmendra, an actor who "not just worked, but lived in your heart".
On X, Dutt wrote, "Some people don’t just work in your life... they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family..."
Some people don’t just work in your life… they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family… pic.twitter.com/xXzpyuZlm3— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 24, 2025
Javed Akhtar On Dharmendra's Death: "An Era Has Come To An End"
Javed Akhtar remembered Dharmendra as he spoke to NDTV. He said, "We are shocked, the whole film industry is shocked. With Dharmendra’s death, an era has come to an end. He was one of those giants. I feel very fortunate that when I came to Bombay, I was a clapper boy. I was 20-21 and he was at the pinnacle of his career. When you are a nobody, nobody behaves nicely, but Dharmendra was so nice and he was very warm with me. He was different from other people."
Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Dharmendra
Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, wrote, "Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta aur Geeta, The Burning Train, Yaadon ki Baaraat, #Dharmendra Sb was such a big part of my childhood Hindi movie experience. He leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hit movies & breathtaking performances. Rest in peace sir."
Smriti Irani On Dharmendra's Death: "He Was A Son Of The Soil"
Dharmendra died on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Smriti Irani said, "He was truly a son of the soil. He will always be remembered not only for his craft and humility but also for the lasting impression he left on everyone he met. His legacy - both in his journey and his art - is immense. He was the kind of man who made Chupke Chupke stand out."
"Films like Chupke Chupke, Guddi, and Sholay will always remind me of his brilliance. My condolences to all his family members. I had the privilege of working not only with Hema ji but also with his son, Sunny. He was not just a legend by name, words, or reputation; he was genuinely a good human being. Whether one was a star or not, he left an impression on everyone. It's a huge loss," she concluded.
"Some Artists Don’t Just Perform, They Become A Nation’s Shared Memory": Smriti Irani Remembers Dharmendra
Smriti Irani expressed that some artists transcend mere performance to become an icon. She wrote on X, "Some artists don’t just perform, they become a nation’s shared memory. An entire generation learnt the meaning of grace by watching Dharmendra Ji on screen. Yet what truly defined him was the dignity with which he carried his fame. On screen, he brought power, humour, and emotion.. off screen, it was his humility that stayed with those who met him or admired him from afar."
The former Cabinet Minister further added, "His passing feels like the lights dimming on an era we all cherished. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who held him close in their hearts. Om Shanti."
Ikkis To Be Dharmendra's Last Film
Dharmendra will be last seen in Ikkis, releasing on Christmas, December 25, 2025. The film stars Dharmendra as ML Khetarpal and Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, depicting the life of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient and his sacrifice in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Read the full story here.
"His Sons And Daughters Will Carry His Rich Legacy": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the untimely death of veteran actor Dharmendra. She wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor-hero Dharmendra ji today in Mumbai. His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations."
She further added, "My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now. May his soul rest in peace."
"Dharmendra An Artist Beloved By Generations": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in an X post, said she is heartbroken after learning about Dharmendra's death.
"The news of the demise of the renowned actor and former parliamentarian Shri Dharmendra Ji is extremely heartbreaking. Indian cinema has today lost one of its immortal identities, a simple personality, and an artist beloved by generations.
प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता, पूर्व सांसद श्री धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। भारतीय सिनेमा ने आज अपनी एक अमर पहचान, एक सादगीभरा व्यक्तित्व और पीढ़ियों के प्रिय कलाकार को खो दिया है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 24, 2025
उनका योगदान केवल अभिनय तक सीमित नहीं था, उन्होंने भारतीय समाज की भावनाओं, संघर्षों और… pic.twitter.com/pKxaftQs0d
His contribution was not limited to acting alone; he brought to life the emotions, struggles, and sensitivities of Indian society on the screen. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," she wrote.
"Sad That He Is No More With Us": Kailash Kher On Dharmendra
"I have extremely fond memories of Dharmendra ji. He was my neighbour. When I used to visit his place, he treated me really well. He used to love my music. Dharmendra ji is known for his nature. It's sad that he is no more with us," Kher told NDTV.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Rahul Gandhi, More Tributes Pour In Remembering Dharmendra
Political leaders across party lines on Monday paid rich tributes to Dharmendra, who died earlier in the day at his Juhu home in Mumbai. Read the full story here.
A Look At Dharmendra's Marriages With Prakash Kaur And Hema Malini
Besides his stories filmography, Dharmendra's personal life was also a matter of great interest for his fans and audiences. His marriages with Prakash Raj and Hema Malini remained a subject of public curiosity and media attention for decades. For an insight into Dharmendra's two marriages, read the story here.
Dharmendra Was Common Man's Hero: Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray posted an emotional tribute for veteran actor Dharmendra on social media.
Raj Thackeray wrote in Marathi on X, "Dharmendraji has died. In Indian cinema, when one speaks of a 'superstar,' there is a period of whirlwind success, and there is also a period of fading away. But Dharmendraji is an exception to this. He gave one blockbuster film after another, yet the title of superstar didn't stick to him, or rather, he didn't let it stick. It feels more like he didn't let it stick, because in Dharmendraji's case, his real self was even more intense than his image.
"In the 1960s decade, a young man with a handsome appearance, an extremely robust physique, a charming smile, a personality where masculinity was naturally felt yet without any trace of bravado, appeared on the screen, and for the next several decades, he dominated the Hindi film industry.
"How many get the fortune of working with a director like Bimal Roy right at the start of their career? Later, directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Chetan Anand, Ramesh Sippy, Raj Khosla, Manmohan Desai, and many others felt that Dharmendra should be their hero--this itself reveals the immense talent within Dharmendraji. And in the highly complicated world of cinema, he was a straightforward man, and that's why he always remained the common man's hero.
"The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's humble tribute to his memories," wrote Thackeray in a heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra.
Dharmendra's Death "Extremely Tragic", Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Dharmendra's death "an irreparable loss" to Indian cinema.
लोकप्रिय फिल्म अभिनेता श्री धर्मेंद्र जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद एवं कला व फिल्म जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 24, 2025
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को सद्गति तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं उनके प्रशंसकों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ…
"Popular film actor Shri Dharmendra Ji's death is extremely tragic and an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema. Humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family and his fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the UP CM wrote in an X post.
Favourite Childhood Hero: Manoj Bajpayee
Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted a heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra, one of his "favourite childhood heroes". Bajpayee wrote, "Dharam ji was my parents favourite and one of my childhood heroes. He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His films, his love for people, and the gentle strength he stood for will stay with us. Om Shanti."
Dharam ji was my parents favourite and one of my childhood heroes. He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His… pic.twitter.com/MH62im639x— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2025
Rajnath Singh Remembers Dharmendra's "Unmatched Sincerity And Charm"
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "deeply anguished" by the news of Dharmendra's death.
Deeply anguished by the demise of legendary Hindi film actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 24, 2025
"He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers," the defence minister said.
Decoding Dharmendra's Net Worth: Rs 335-Crore Empire, A 100-Acre Farmhouse
Dharmendra, who died on Monday morning, according to news agency IANS, at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89, was more than a film icon. The veteran actor, whose final cinematic apperance will be the upcoming war drama Ikkis, was also an astute businessman whose estimated net worth is Rs 335 crore. Read the full story here.
Jaya Prada Recalls Meeting Dharmendra A "Few Months Ago"
Actor Jaya Prada said she met Dharmendra "a few months ago". "Today, it's a very sad day. It's a very sad day for the entertainment industry. It's a great loss. A few months back, I met him. He was so joyful," she told NDTV. Read the full story here.
Dharmendra's Last Post On X Was A Pic With His 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini
Dharmendra's last post was a touching black-and-white picture of himself with his second wife Hema Malini.
The actor couple married in 1980 and share daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Read more.
Dharmendra "A Towering Figure Of Indian Cinema", Says President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu shared a condolence message mourning Dharmendra's death, saying his death was "a great loss to Indian cinema".
The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2025
"One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the president wrote on X.
Salma Agha Remembers Dharmendra: "He Was Too Good A Person For Us"
Singer-actor Salma Agha told NDTV that Dharmendra will "forever be with us".
"He was a person like a dream, too good for a person for all of us. Someone who will always live in our hearts. He was the best. His goodness was his highlight. It always reflected onscreen and offscreen. He can never leave us. He will be forever with us," she said. Read the full story here.
Ranveer-Deepika At Crematorium
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reach Pawan Hans crematorium to pay last respects to Dharmendra. The veteran actor died earlier today. His cremation took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai this afternoon.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Kiara Advani Remember Dharmendra
As the news of Dharmendra's death started doing the rounds on the Internet, several Bollywood celebs, including Karan Johar, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Manish Malhotra, shared memorable tributes remembering the late actor on social media. Read the full story here.
Amitabh-Abhishek, Salman Khan Leave Crematorium
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan leave the Pawan Hans crematorium after Dharmendra's last rites. The veteran actor was cremated amid tight security, in the presence of his family and several industry colleagues.
"Impossible To Process Dharmendra's Death": Saira Banu
Veteran actor Saira Banu, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, said she will always remember Dharmendra fondly.
"Dharmendra's death is impossible to process. Dilip Sahab (Dilip Kumar) considered him his younger brother. He would often come to my house to chat, eat and sometimes drink with Dilip Sahab. I'm too upset to talk about this. I will always remember him," Saira Banu said.
PM Modi Remembers Dharmendra: "He Brought Charm And Depth To Every Role He Played"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a glowing tribute to Dharmendra in an X post.
"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote.
Dharmendra Consigned To Flames
Dharmendra consigned to flames (mukhagni). The veteran actor's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai this afternoon, amid heavy security and several Bollywood actors in attendance.
"Never Thought Of His As He-Man": Moushumi Chatterjee Remembers Dharmendra
Moushumi Chatterjee told NDTV that she never considered Dharmendra a He-Man.
"He was not a He-Man, he was a very soft-hearted man. He was a family-oriented man. He was a big man and will remain one. He had a great sense of humour," she said.
Sharmila Tagore On Dharmendra's Death: "Really Wished He Made It Through"
Sharmila Tagore told NDTV that she was constantly in touch with Dharmendra's family.
"I was almost daily on the phone with them. I knew he was critical, I really really wished he would make through," she said.
Sharmila Tagore, who worked with Dharmendra in 1975's Chupke Chupke, remembered him as a "patriarch".
"Everyone called him papaji. He was a proper patriarch. He looked after everybody. He was a person you go to," she added.
"Dharam Ji's Death End Of An Era": Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to share a condolence message on social media. The director, who worked with Dharmendra in 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, said his death marks the end of an era.
"It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …."
Salman Khan Also Arrives For Dharmendra's Last Rites
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are the latest film celebrities to reach the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Dharmendra's last rites will be performed. The actor had previously visited the legendary actor when he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.
Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan Arrive At Pawan Hans Crematorium
Several film celebrities, including Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Salim Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rajkumar Santoshi, have arrived at the Pawan Hans Crematorium for the veteran actor's last rites.