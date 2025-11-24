Video: When Dharmendra Bonded Over Parathas At Breakfast With PM Modi

Dharmendra died on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89. After news of his death broke on the internet, an old video of Dharmendra has resurfaced on X, capturing the legendary actor recalling one of his fondest memories with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the clip, Dharmendra speaks with unmistakable affection, remembering a breakfast invitation that left a lasting impression on him.

He said, "I still remember the day Narendra Modi invited me for breakfast. There were dhoklas and many delicious Gujarati dishes. However, among them was a paratha. Modi ji asked, 'Dharam, didn't you wonder why this paratha is here?' I replied, 'I didn't know, but it looked so good that my mouth was watering.' Modi ji said, 'When I was in Punjab, people there used to eat parathas in the morning, at noon, and even in the evening. So, I got used to it and thought I should also have parathas with Dharmendra.'"

Dharmendra then recalled how the conversation took a deeply emotional turn. "From afar, when I used to look at you, I always felt an energy that made me think... that our country, as I read and listen, we are at number three or four. I know you will take our nation to number one. Every noble quality within you is a gift from your mother. She instilled in you deep patriotism and love for the nation."

Dharmendra was more than a cinematic icon; he was warmth, simplicity, and genuine affection wrapped in grace. Those who met him remember not the star, but the human being who valued relationships, emotions, and sincerity.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the actor on X, calling his death "the end of an era."

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai amid heavy security. Family members, colleagues and admirers gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to one of Indian cinema's greatest legends.

