Saba Azad Posts Loved-Up Moments With Hrithik Roshan On His 52nd Birthday: "Nothing In The World Makes Me Happier"

Saba Azad penned a heartfelt note for her partner Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday.

Saba shared a series of pictures with the actor on her Instagram handle on Saturday. "Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy," she wrote in the caption.

"On the best day of the year, I wish upon you joy and days of quiet rest, interspersed with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family, and peace - endless peace. Happy birthday, my heart. I love you, @hrithikroshan," she added.

Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They share two children, Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, which released in August 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2019 release War, in which the actor essayed the role of Kabir.

Saba was recently seen in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama inspired by the life of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. The film was released in August 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Danish Renzu and also starred Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.

