Dharmendra's Last Video Message On Instagram Goes Viral After His Death: "<i>Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De</i>"

Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, in Mumbai at the age of 89. The news of his demise has sent a wave of grief across the country, as fans, colleagues, and loved ones mourn the loss of an icon.

Amid this profound loss, the actor's final Instagram post has resurfaced and quickly gone viral. The video was shared last month on the occasion of Dussehra.

In the short clip, Dharmendra is seen seated in a golf cart, surrounded by members of his staff. Smiling gently, he greets his admirers and says, "Tamaam bhai behno ko, bachche bachiyon ko, Dusshera ki shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyan de, aur ab aap naye ban ke rahe, tab toh tarraki hi tarraki hai. (To all brothers and sisters, boys and girls, best wishes for Dussehra. May God bless you with long life, happiness, and may you always stay renewed and refreshed so that success keeps coming your way.)"

What was once a festive greeting has now become a treasured memory. The comments section of the post has since been flooded with emotional messages, with fans calling it his "final goodbye."

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness. The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium, with several prominent celebrities attending to pay their last respects.

His wife Hema Malini, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and many others, gathered amid tight security to bid farewell to the star.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Dies At 89: A Look At His Marriages With Prakash Kaur And Hema Malini