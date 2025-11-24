<i>Ikkis</i>: Dharmendra On Screen One Last Time, A Month After His Death

Hindi cinema legend Dharmendra Deol died on November 24, 2025. He was the He-Man of Bollywood and known for his roles in films like Sholay (1975), Zalzala (1988), Dharam Veer (1977), Rajput (1982), Baghavat (1982), Loha (1987), and many more.

He was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as he played Jaya Bachchan's husband and Ranveer Singh's grandfather. The world of cinema will surely not be the same without him, and his fans will miss him on the silver screen.

However, the team of Ikkis shared the latest poster of the film with Dharmendra. The caption read, "Fathers raise sons, Legends raise nations. Dharmendra Ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier."

"One timeless legend brings us the story of another."

Dharmendra Will Be Last Seen In Ikkis

Releasing on Christmas, December 25, 2025, the star cast of Ikkis includes Dharmendra as M.L. Khetarpal and Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Akavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, and Aadyanshi Kapoor.

Dharmendra will grace the silver screen one last time. In the trailer, he was shown mourning the death of his son. He said, "Chhota tha na, mujhse army ki kahaaniyaan suna karta ta.. Ab wo jabaaz, kiss ban gya hai [When he was young, I used to narrate army stories to him. Now the brave soldier has become a story]."

Ikkis, produced by Maddock Films under Dinesh Vijan, is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The plotline focuses on his sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

