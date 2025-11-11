Dharmendra's Net Worth: Rs 335-Crore Empire, A 100-Acre Farmhouse And Luxury Cars

Dharmendra, who is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is more than a film icon. The 89-year-old star, known for films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Khamoshi, Johnny Gaddar, and the upcoming Ikkis, is also an astute businessman whose estimated net worth is Rs 335 crore.

Dharmendra, often called the original He-Man and Garam Dharam, ventured into the culinary and hospitality sectors after cementing his position in the film industry as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood.

The actor first ventured into the restaurant business with Garam Dharam Dhaba in 2015 in New Delhi. In 2022, he opened another eatery named He-Man on the Karnal Highway, according to Business Insider.

A Sprawling 100-Acre Farmhouse

While Dharmendra lives with his family in Mumbai, he frequently visits his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, a serene retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Padma Bhushan recipient's farmhouse is equipped with modern amenities, including a large outdoor heated swimming pool where he often takes aqua therapy.

As per a CA Knowledge report, Dharmendra owns properties worth over Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra.

His investments also include agricultural land valued at over Rs 88 lakh and non-agricultural land worth Rs 52 lakh.

The actor reportedly plans to expand further into the hospitality business by developing a resort near his Lonavala farmhouse.

According to a 2015 Economic Times report, he partnered with a restaurant chain to build a 30-cottage resort on a 12-acre plot close to the property.

A Collection Of Luxury Cars

Dharmendra's love for cars is evident in his impressive collection.

From his first prized possession, a vintage Fiat, to modern luxury cars like a Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 85.74 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz SL500 valued at Rs 98.11 lakh, his garage reflects both nostalgia and opulence.

A Production House

Apart from acting, Dharmendra has also made a name for himself as a producer.

In 1983, he launched his production house Vijayta Films. Under this banner, he introduced his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to Bollywood with successful debuts: Betaab (1983) and Barsaat (1995), respectively.

Dharmendra also presented his grandson Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas back in 2019.

Also Read | "Dharmendra Is Responding, Family Is Hoping For A Miracle," Says Sunny Deol In New Statement