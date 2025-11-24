Dharmendra Dies At 89: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Remember The Legendary Actor

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema's most beloved icons, popularly called Bollywood's “He-Man”, died on Monday at his Mumbai home. He was 89. While his acting legacy remains unmatched, the veteran actor also spent a short stint in politics.

In 2004, he contested and won the Lok Sabha seat from Bikaner, Rajasthan, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Following his death, tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth.

In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Dharmendra's death and wrote, "The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry. Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors whose every character he touched came alive, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi remembered the film veteran and wrote, "The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “Dharmendra was not just a good actor, but also a good and simple human being. I had a personal connection with him. He was committed to the country and the farmers. His work in films cannot be forgotten. His passing has caused a great loss to the film industry. May God grant peace to his soul. He used to come to meet me. I have good relations with his sons and Hema Malini ji."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed being “deeply saddened” by the news. “His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fraternity, fans and followers. Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now,” the Trinamool Congress leader said in a statement.

“May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Dharmendra left a mark with his “countless films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Mera Naam Joker, Apne, Life in a Metro, and others.”

He said the actor brought joy to audiences and expressed heartfelt tribute on behalf of himself and the Shiv Sena.

“This Jat, Yamla.. Pagla.. Deewana, who always gave joy through his work, has now embarked on an eternal journey, leaving every fan heartbroken. From me and my entire Shiv Sena family, heartfelt tribute to the senior actor Dharmendra,” Shinde wrote on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described Dharmendra's death as "heartbreaking and called it an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema." "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul. My humble tribute to him," he wrote on X.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Indian cinema has lost its “most beautiful and vivacious actor.” “Dharmendra ji revolutionised the physical language of acting in the film world. He suited every role perfectly,” Sekhawat wrote on X.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar wrote on X, “The veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, who entered the Indian film industry in the 1960s, portrayed striking roles in storylines representing the common man, won the hearts of Indian audiences, and carved out his own distinct identity in the cinematic world, has ultimately lost his battle with death. The current youth may not realize it, but an entire generation was a fan of his style, his hairstyle, and his attire”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote that the Indian film world has lost a “precious star” today who reigned over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades and left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life.

Boxer-turned-actor-turned-politician Vijender Singh paid his respects with a simple message on X, “Heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji.”

Dharmendra, a true Bollywood legend, was known for his roles in films such as Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.