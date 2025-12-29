Watch: Frustrated Farmers Protest In 'Sholay'-Style Over Crop Damage Aid In Nashik

A group of frustrated farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik - in a recap of actor Dharmendra's famous way of protesting on a water tank top in the Bollywood film 'Sholay' - held a demonstration against the local officials over alleged irregularities and favouritism in crop damage compensation.

A video shows eight farmers standing atop a water tank and raising slogans. Two more people can be seen standing near a ladder leading up to the tank.

A similar 'Sholay'-style protest was witnessed in 2018 when a group of residents of activist Anna Hazare's Ralegan Siddhi village climbed atop a water tank and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare's demands. Some protesters also carried the national tricolour and threatened to jump off the tank if their demands were not accepted. Hazare had gone on a hunger strike to exert pressure on the Indian government to enact a stringent anti-corruption law - the Lokpal Bill, 2011.

In 2012, too, around 60 people from Maharashtra's Jalgaon had climbed atop a water tank to press for their demand for water supply to their village that had been facing a water crisis for a long time.