Video: MNS Men Rain Slaps On Coaching Centre Staff For 'Insulting' Marathi

Taking the law into their own hands yet again, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulted a staff member of a popular coaching centre in Nashik for allegedly insulting students who were speaking in Marathi.

Students at a Physics Wallah branch on Nashik's Sharanpur Road had alleged that the employee member had called some children who were speaking Marathi "gaonthi" (rustic) and "mannerless".

At least four members of the Raj Thackeray-led outfit then showed up at the coaching centre. A video shows the men asking the students what had happened. When the employee begins to speak, one of the MNS workers interrupts him and tells him to talk in Marathi. The MNS workers then begin raining slaps on him, hitting him at least four times.

"You come here to earn, you live here, and you insult the local language? Don't you have any shame?" they ask the staff member.

The men then warn another employee and tell him the coaching institute has eight days to appoint Marathi-speaking staff, warning they would start an "MNS-style" protest if that did not happen.

Just last week, an MNS leader had issued a similar warning to a bank official, who had refused to speak in Marathi in Mumbai's Mahim.

Intimidating the official, the MNS leader had said, "You are working in the Bank of Maharashtra in Mumbai and you don't know Marathi? If you want to stay in Maharashtra, you have to learn Marathi."

The politician had later claimed the official had submitted a written apology and the bank had also assured him that action would be taken.