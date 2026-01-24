6 Arrested As Nashik Cops Hunt For 'Missing Container' Full Of Rs 2000 Notes

Police in Maharashtra's Nashik district have arrested six persons for kidnapping and assaulting a man allegedly involved in the `theft' of a container full of Rs 2,000 notes worth "Rs 400 crore".

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe, among other things, the claim that there was a container filled with such a humongous amount of money, officials said on Saturday.

The Rs 2000 currency note was withdrawn from circulation in May 2023, though it continues to be legal tender.

Sayyad Azhar, Virat Gandhi and Machhindra Madavi allegedly approached a builder, claiming to have a container filled with Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 400 crore. They wanted to exchange the notes but needed money to offer security, which is sought in such transactions, they allegedly told the builder.

If he lent them money, he would get good returns, they assured him.

After taking money from him, they claimed that one Sandeep Patil had stolen the container of cash.

Patil was then kidnapped and assaulted by four persons, allegedly sent by the builder. After being released, he approached the Nashik Rural Police station and lodged a complaint. Six persons, including Azhar, Gandhi and Madavi, have been arrested so far, and further probe is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)