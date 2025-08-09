<i>Saiyaara</i> Casting Director Shanoo Sharma On Training Ahaan Panday: "We Got Sharvari And Him To Do Scenes"

July has been a spectacular year for Bollywood with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara smashing all box office records. Led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has turned out to be a phenomenon of sorts.

Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, who is also basking in the immense success of the film and having found talents like Ahaan and Aneet recently, shared how he did improvisation and scenes with Sharvari of Munjya fame.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday is 2025's biggest breakout star in Bollywood, yet. The actor has been all over social media and news with his stellar debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

YRF Casting director Shanoo Sharma recently revealed how Ahaan Panday had trained for 3 years, before COVID hit, and his debut was postponed.

The fame has been overnight, but the struggle and wait have been over 9 years.

Shanoo Sharma told The Hollywood Reporter, "The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained, and Sharvari was also on that bandwagon. So we got Sharvari and him to do improvisation and scenes, and scenes, and scenes. So I was training them personally. After that, COVID hit. So when he had his whole waiting period, he joined The Railway Men as an AD."

She added, "He saw the world moving ahead; he saw everybody from his generation moving ahead. I don't know, I think it must have irked him within, and you could see that if you knew him well enough, but I don't think it ever broke his spirit. The one thing Ahaan has is spirit. He has a spirit on another level. So I don't think it broke that."

Recent Spotting Of Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows the two exiting the Dior showroom at a Mumbai mall. Both wore face masks and appeared to be keeping a low profile.

The clip caught fans' attention for a brief interaction between the two. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet, a gesture that appeared to invite her to hold it. Aneet, seemingly shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding Rs 500 crore. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Grover, Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.

In A Nutshell

Shanoo Sharma spoke about Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Wagh doing scenes together during the Saiyaara star's training period. She also revealed whether Ahaan Panday was ever scared about how his career at the movies would pan out.