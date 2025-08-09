Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Ahaan-Ananya To Ibrahim-Sara, Celebrities Serve Sibling Goals

Indians across the world celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Like the rest of us, Bollywood stars also celebrated the special festival with their siblings.

From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - stars shared heartfelt posts on social media.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his sister Alka. She was seen wearing a yellow suit as she performed the Raksha Bandhan ceremony.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, "Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. (With my eyes closed, I see my mother. And with my eyes open, I see your smile.) Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi."

Arjun Kapoor shared a collage featuring all his sisters - Anshula, Janhvi, Sonam, Rhea and Khushi.

The caption on the post read, "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Bhumi Pednekar took a moment to celebrate her bond with her sister Samiksha and cousin brothers.

Sharing a string of pictures with them, the actress wrote,"Surrounded by love, Happy Rakshabandhan. With his blessings. @samikshapednekar @sameerudesh @shanoosharmarahihai @tusharhiranandani @backbaylife."

Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture with her brothers Sahaj and Shivang.

"Happy rakhi to my first babies! @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99," the actress wrote in the caption.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni uploaded a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. The image featured the sibling duo wearing traditional ensembles.

She added a "Happy Rakhi" sticker in the post.

Instagram/Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ananya Panday shared a collage of adorable photos with her cousin brother and Saiyaara star, Ahaan Panday.

The text on the image read, "Happy Rakhi Ahaani! Love You @ahaanpandayy."

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur shared a video with the actress from their recent holiday.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to my fiercest protector and my bestest friend! @kritisanon. Years of tying Rakhi to each other ‘cause our Rakhi comes with double the love, double the protection and zero gender rules! ;)."

Kriti re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Rakhi, my baby!!"

Priyanka Chopra, who currently resides in the USA, celebrated Rakhi virtually with her brother Siddharth. Her cousin Mannara tied the rakhi to Siddharth on behalf of the actress.

The actress noted, "Happy Rakshabandhan @siddharthchopra89, thank you @memannara for tying the rakhi on my behalf. Love you both."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Saba Pataudi posted a string of photos with her family members, including siblings Soha and Saif Ali Khan.

An excerpt from her note read, "To all the years growing up, I know we've led our separate lives, been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I love you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine. My duas and prayers will protect you, especially when I worry about your safety and in this mad world, life is so unpredictable."

Suniel Shetty shared an adorable picture with his sister and captioned it, "With these two by my side, I've never had to look far for strength, love, or grounding. Grateful today... And every single day. Happy Raksha Bandhan. @su_hedge @sumisp1."