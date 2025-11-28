Mukesh Khanna Reveals "An ICU-Like Arrangement" Was Created For Dharmendra At His Residence: "His Body Gave Up"

Actor Mukesh Khanna has shared his memories of meeting Dharmendra for the last time. He visited the legendary actor's home soon after he returned from the hospital.

What's Happening

Mukesh said that the family had arranged an ICU-like setup inside the house as they prayed for his recovery.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Mukesh spoke about that visit and the emotional atmosphere at Dharmendra's residence.

"I had gone to their home just five or six days ago, right after he was brought back from the hospital. They had set up an ICU-like arrangement inside the house itself. I knew I wouldn't be able to meet him properly, but I still felt it was important to go," he said.

During the visit, Mukesh met Dharmendra's sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. He recalled telling them that the veteran actor had the strength to overcome his illness.

He said, "I told them, 'He is very strong. He will come out of this... he will get through this problem.' But in the end, whatever God wills is what happens. People were shocked because everyone believed he was strong enough to recover. His body gave up, but the soul moves on. And he had a beautiful soul."

Background

Dharmendra died at 89 on November 24, just weeks before his 90th birthday. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. After being discharged, he continued treatment at home.

His cremation took place on the same day in Mumbai and was attended by several prominent stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier this week, the Deol family organised a prayer meet titled Celebration of Life in honour of the actor. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai and others from the film fraternity were seen at the gathering, paying tribute to the beloved star.