<i>Dhurandhar</i>: Major Mohit Sharma's Family Goes To Delhi High Court Against Release Of The Ranveer Singh Film

A week ahead of the release of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar, the family of Late Major Mohit Sharma—Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee—has gone to the Delhi High Court, seeking an immediate stay on the release and screening of the film. The family, in their petition, has alleged that the film heavily draws inspiration from Major Mohit Sharma's life, undercover mission, and martyrdom without the family's or the Indian Army's consent.

The family is being represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharma of Samaanta Law Firm (SLF).

What The Petition Said

According to the petition, several elements shown in the Dhurandhar trailer and promotional material "unmistakably mirror" Major Sharma's military career, including counter-terrorism operations conducted in Kashmir.

Ever since the trailer was released, several media reports and online discussions have repeatedly drawn parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Mohit Sharma.

The family alleged that neither the makers acknowledged this association, nor did they consult the family during the making of the film or afterwards.

The plea emphasized that "a martyr is not a commercial commodity" and that his life cannot be recreated "for profit, without truth, dignity, or due permission."

The family argues that the film's unauthorized depiction infringes upon Major Sharma's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. They further argue that it violates the family's right to privacy, dignity, and emotional well-being.

National Security Concerns Raised

The petitioners assert that Dhurandhar appears to portray sensitive military strategies, infiltration methods, and operational details without any indication that the filmmakers obtained clearance or script approval from the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI).

The ADGPI is the authority that oversees how the Indian Army is represented in films and media. According to the petition, there is no evidence of such required permissions or consultations.

Filmmakers and government bodies are named as respondents.

Those named in the petition include the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios, producer Jyoti Deshpande.

The petition requests the Delhi High Court to halt the release of Dhurandhar until Major Sharma's family is allowed to privately screen the film.

They further seek a declaration making it mandatory for filmmakers to obtain consent from the martyr's legal heirs and the Indian Army before creating or releasing any depiction of a real-life military hero.

Aditya Dhar Clarified The Film Is Not Based On Major Mohit Sharma

The petition from Major Mohit Sharma's family comes after director Aditya Dhar clarified in an X post two days ago that the film is not based on him.

As online chatter about Ranveer Singh's character being inspired by Major Mohit Sharma gained momentum, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification."

He further assured that any future attempt to depict the officer's story would be handled with utmost sensitivity and involvement of the family. "I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us,” he added.

Aditya Dhar's response was to a post by Madhur Sharma, brother of the late Major Mohit Sharma, asserting similarities between Ranveer's character and Sharma.

Dhurandhar, boasting a stellar cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, will release in theatres on December 5.

Also read | Dhurandhar is not based on Major Mohit Sharma, says director Aditya Dhar