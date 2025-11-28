<i> Dhurandhar </i> Director Aditya Dhar's Loved-Up Birthday Post For Yami Gautam: "My Favourite Person To Come Home To"

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam often dish out major couple goals. They are balancing professional life and personal life like pros. Yami recently delivered a stellar performance in Haq and on the other hand Aditya Dhar is gearing up for his next directorial, Dhurandhar featuring a stellar star cast. Amid the busy schedule, Aditya surprised his fans with a beautiful social media post sharing Yami's sweet moments on the occasion of her birthday. Dropping a few adorable unseen moments of Yami, Aditya wrote, "Happy Birthday Yami. You're my favorite person to talk to, laugh with, plan things with, and come home to. Thank you for being so giving, so caring, and so completely you. I'm lucky I get to live this life with you. I Love You!" Take a look at the post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) On the work front, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar will hit the screens on December 5. The movie boasts an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh playing the titular character. Besides Ranveer, the film also has Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Recently Aditya dismissed the rumours whether Dhurandhar is based on the life of Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma. He wrote, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us."



More About Aditya And Yami On the personal front, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam tied the knot on July 4, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. On May 10, 2025, the power couple got blessed with their first child, son Vedavaid.