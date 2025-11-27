Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Meet The Deols At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

Salman Khan was among the many prominent names who arrived at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Wednesday to attend the prayer meet held in honour of the late film legend Dharmendra. The actor reached the venue under tight security, making his way inside as the gathering of fans and media looked on.

Soon after he left, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the gathering to offer their condolences to the Deol family.

Dharmendra's prayer meet brought together members of the film industry, family, and close friends as they paid their respects to the veteran star, who died on November 24 at the age of 89 following a brief illness.

Salman's presence added to the long list of high-profile attendees marking the emotional moment. Apart from him, several celebrities arrived to offer their condolences, including Aryan Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty.

Dharmendra's family members Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were also seen at the venue, meeting guests and receiving their support.

Notably, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahaana Deol did not attend the prayer meet. However, sources informed NDTV that several guests were likely to visit Hema Malini's residence after the event to personally convey their condolences.

The atmosphere at Taj Lands End was solemn as the industry gathered to remember Dharmendra, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness and was discharged on November 12 with doctors recommending continued care at home.

Dharmendra's final rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium earlier this week. In a poignant coincidence, the actor will appear on the big screen one last time in Ikkis, scheduled for release on December 25.

