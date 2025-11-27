Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja and Son Visit Hema Malini's Home Amid Dharmendra's Prayer Meet At Mumbai Hotel

As Mumbai came together to mourn the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, an unexpected moment outside Hema Malini's residence sparked curiosity among fans.

While several celebrities were seen arriving at Dharmendra's prayer meet at Taj Lands End on November 27, a paparazzi video showing Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja visiting Hema Malini's home during the ongoing meet led to speculation about whether the veteran actor-politician would attend the ceremony hosted by the Deol family.

Sources present at the venue told NDTV that well-wishers are expected to head to Hema Malini's residence after the prayer meet, suggesting a two-stop gathering in remembrance of the late star.

The prayer meet witnessed a stream of high-profile personalities arriving to pay their respects. Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Suneil Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and several other members of the film fraternity were spotted at the venue. Bobby and Karan Deol also arrived.

Hema Malini's Emotional Tribute

In a series of posts, Hema Malini expressed the depth of her grief and the significance of Dharmendra's presence in her life.

"Dharam ji... He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me!" she wrote on X.

Reflecting on their journey together, she added, "And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever."

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89, leaves behind a vast family that includes his wife Prakash Kaur, their children Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. His marriage to Hema Malini in 1980 brought another chapter into his life, and together, they welcomed daughters Esha and Ahaana Deol.

