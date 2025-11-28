Weekend Binge: <i>Sholay</i> To <i>Seeta Aur Geeta</i>, Revisit Dharmendra's Iconic Films

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most beloved icons, died on November 24. The He-Man of Bollywood delivered countless memorable performances in films like Sholay, Zalzala, Dharam Veer, Rajput, Baghavat, Loha and the list goes on.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His final film, Ikkis, will be released on December 25. Before we watch Dharmendra grace the screen one last time, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to revisit some of his most iconic classics.

Here are a few films worth adding to your watchlist:

1. Sholay – Prime Video

Dharmendra as Veeru is one of his most loved roles. His comic timing in the water tank scene and his chemistry with Hema Malini give the film its lighter moments. Oh, and how can we forget his oh-so-famous dialogue, “Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna”?

2. Chupke Chupke – Prime Video

This Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy shows Dharmendra's playful side. His role as the botany professor pretending to be a driver is a treat to watch. Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are also part of the project.

3. Dream Girl – Prime Video

In Dream Girl, Dharmendra teamed up with Hema Malini for a colourful, fun entertainer. The story plays with disguises, misunderstandings and feel-good moments. What stands out is Dharmendra's easy on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini.

4. Seeta Aur Geeta – JioHotstar

Even though the story focuses on Hema Malini's double role, Dharmendra's presence adds energy. His character Raka is rough on the outside but soft at heart. One of the most iconic scenes is when he helps Geeta fight back with confidence.

5. Phool Aur Patthar – Prime Video

This is one of the films that established Dharmendra as a strong leading man. His performance as the rugged criminal with a hidden soft core won a lot of praise. The movie was released in 1966.

6. Mera Gaon Mera Desh – Zee5

The film has solid action and a tight storyline. Dharmendra's transformation from a carefree troublemaker to a responsible hero feels convincing. The showdown scenes are still counted among his best early action moments.

7. Yaadon Ki Baaraat – Zee5

This Nasir Hussain classic blends family drama with action and music. Dharmendra's role, though brief, sets the tone for the emotional journey of the film. The song Yaadon Ki Baaraat Nikli Hai Aaj is still iconic.

8. The Burning Train – JioHotstar

This star-studded thriller also features Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Parveen Babi and Neetu Kapoor. The story follows the Super Express, a train that ends up catching fire during its very first journey from New Delhi to Mumbai. The film is inspired by the 1974 Hollywood disaster classic The Towering Inferno.

9. Dharam Veer – Prime Video

Want to see Dharmendra in a larger-than-life role? This movie is what you need to watch. The costumes, sets, and action scenes make it worth rewatching. The sword fights and dramatic reveals provide old-school charm.

10. Batwara – Prime Video

Set around the aftermath of Partition, Batwara brings out Dharmendra's serious side. Some of the confrontation scenes still hold up because of the actor's intensity. The film, released in 1989, is directed by JP Dutta.