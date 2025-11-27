Film icon Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, at his Mumbai home following a brief illness. He was 89. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Family, close friends, and members of the film fraternity are honouring the memory of the late star in a prayer meeting at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai today.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was previously admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. On November 12, he was discharged from the hospital, where doctors said his treatment "would continue at home".

Dharmendra will be seen on the big screen one last time in Ikkis, which will release on December 25, almost a month after his death.

