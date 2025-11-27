Film icon Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, at his Mumbai home following a brief illness. He was 89. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium.
Family, close friends, and members of the film fraternity are honouring the memory of the late star in a prayer meeting at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai today.
Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was previously admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. On November 12, he was discharged from the hospital, where doctors said his treatment "would continue at home".
Dharmendra will be seen on the big screen one last time in Ikkis, which will release on December 25, almost a month after his death.
Here are the updates on Dharmendra's Prayer Meet:
Fatima Sana Shaikh Attends Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Metro In Dino actress Fatima Sana Shaikh attended Dharmendra's prayer gathering in Mumbai today.
Sonu Nigam sings Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain At Prayer Meet
Sonu Nigam sang Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain from the 2007 film Apne at the prayer meet. The song is originally sung by Sonu Nigam, Jayesh Gandhi, and Jaspinder Narula.
Sonakshi Sinha And Husband Zaheer Iqbal At Prayer Meet
Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal also attended Dharmendra's prayer meet along with other celebrities.
Sonu Nigam Performs At The Prayer Gathering
Sonu Nigam performed several songs at Dharmendra's prayer meet including Jaane Wale Aaja Teri Yaad Sataye, Rahen Na Rahen Hum and Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan At Prayer Meet
Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Dharmendra's prayer gathering at Taj Lands End hotel.
Akshay Kumar At Prayer Gathering
Akshay Kumar reaches the Taj Lands End hotel to take part in Dharmendra's prayer gathering.
Sonu Nigam Arrives On Stage
Sonu Nigam takes the stage at Dharmendra's prayer meet.
Singer Sonu Nigam Reaches The Venue
Singer Sonu Nigam arrives for Dharmendra's prayer meet. He is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's iconic songs at the meet.
Madhuri Dixit Attends Prayer Meet
Actor Madhuri Dixit arrives for Dharmendra's prayer meet.
Salman Khan At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Salman Khan has arrived at Dharmendra's prayer meet. The duo has acted together in the 1998 Bollywood romantic comedy film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Read the full story here.
Vidya Balan At Prayer Meet
Actor Vidya Balan arrives for Dharmendra's prayer meet. Her brother-in-law and actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also present at the venue.
Anil Sharma, Son Reach Venue
Anil Sharma, who worked with Dharmendra on films such as Apne, Tahalka, Farishtay, and Hukumat, arrives for the actor's prayer meet. He was accompanied by his son, Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma.
Jaideep Ahlawat Arrives At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Dharmendra's Ikkis co-star Jaideep Ahlawat has arrived at the ongoing prayer meet at the Taj Lands End hotel. Ikkis is Dharmendra's last cinematic appearance. The war drama is set to be released on December 25.
Amid Dharmendra's Prayer Meet At Mumbai Hotel, Sunita Ahuja Arrives At Hema Malini's House With Son
Actor Govinda's wife and podcaster, Sunita Ahuja, and her son, Yashwardhan Ahuja, arrived at Dharmendra's second wife, actor-MP Hema Malini's house, as the prayer meet for the late film star is underway at the Taj Lands End hotel.
Aryan Khan At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Shah Rukh Khan's son and The Ba***ds of Bollywood director, Aryan Khan, has arrived at the prayer meet in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his sister, actor Suhana Khan.
Kapil Sharma At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is the latest celebrity to arrive at Dharmendra's prayer meet.
At the trailer launch of his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil Sharma shared a deeply personal memory of the legend. It was during the time The Kapil Sharma Show was being conceptualised and no one was ready to appear on the show as the guest. Read the full story here.
Raj Babbar And Vidhu Vinod Chopra Attend Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Raj Babbar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrive at Dharmendra's prayer meet to pay their respects.
Soha Ali Khan Arrives For Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Actor and podcaster Soha Ali Khan has arrived to attend Dharmendra's prayer meet. Soha Ali Khan's mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra had worked on several successful films such as Satyakam, Anupama, Chupke Chupke, and Sunny.
Rekha Arrives At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Rekha has arrived at Dharmendra's prayer meet to pay her last respects to the iconic actor.
Rekha and Dharmendra have appeared together in several films, mostly popular during the 1970s and 1980s. Some of their notable movies include Kahani Kismat Ki (1973), Keemat (1973), Kartavya (1979), and more.
Nimrat Kaur Arrives At Prayer Meet
The Family Man 3 actress Nimrat Kaur arrives at Dharmendra's prayer meet after Riteish Deshmukh.
Riteish Deshmukh Arrives At Prayer Meet
Actor Riteish Deshmukh arrived at Dharmendra's prayer meet to pay his last respects.
Devotional Songs Are Playing In The Background
Devotional songs are playing in the background of the Taj Lands End lawns. Singer Sonu Nigam, who is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's iconic songs at the prayer meet, is yet to arrive on stage.
Neha Dhupia Arrives With Angad Bedi At The Prayer Meet
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attend Dharmendra's prayer meet in Mumbai to pay their last respects.
Karan Deol Reaches The Venue Of Prayer Meet
Karan Deol arrives for his grandfather Dharmendra's prayer meet.
Several LED Screens To Display Dharmendra's Photos At The Venue
The venue at the hotel is flanked by several large LED screens displaying Dharmendra's pictures.
Prayer Meet Underway At Taj Lands End
The prayer meet began at 5 pm in the lawns of the Taj Lands End hotel.
Suniel Shetty Arrives With Family
Actor Suniel Shetty arrived for Dharmendra's prayer meet along with his family.
Other film celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were also seen entering the Taj Lands End hotel.
Bobby Deol Arrives For Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
Dharmendra's youngest son and actor Bobby Deol was one of the first family members to arrive for the prayer meet.
Friends and members of the film fraternity are expected to gather in large numbers at the prayer meet underway at Taj Lands End to honour Dharmendra, who died on Monday at the age of 89.