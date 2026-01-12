Viral: Stebin Ben Grooves To Salman Khan's <i>Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye</i> At Hindu Wedding With Nupur Sanon

After a Christian wedding, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon married boyfriend Stebin Ben in a Hindu ceremony amid the dreamy locales of Udaipur. An inside video from the wedding venue has surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, Stebin Ben steals the spotlight as he dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Stebin Ben And Nupur Sanon's Wedding

On Sunday, Stebin and Nupur shared a series of pictures from their white wedding, captioning them, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever."

The wedding was followed by a glamorous cocktail party that evening. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, among the select guests, took to their Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the Udaipur venue. Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also shared a picture in which he posed with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik-both known for their recent collaborations with Kriti.

Sangeet And Haldi Ceremonies

Clips of a fun sangeet night had been making the rounds, with who else but Kriti Sanon rocking it with an electrifying performance for her sister.

In one video, Nupur Sanon shook a leg with her bridesmaids to the song Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari. Kriti also performed to Lollipop Lagelu with Varun Sharma. Another video featured Kriti Sanon and her mother, Geeta Sanon, putting on an emotional performance for the bride-to-be.

Some clips of Kriti dancing away at the Haldi ceremony had also surfaced. Beaming with joy, she hugged her sister Nupur. The two are then seen happily matching their steps with their thumkas.

Background

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben had a Christian wedding followed by the traditional pheras on January 11, 2026.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Stebin dismissed the dating rumours with Nupur and said, "I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when the right time will come, and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way." Addressing speculation about his bond with Nupur, he added: "It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as long as it's all positive and doesn't harm my image or reputation. Nupur's my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise, and I don't try to go and clear the rumours."

According to industry buzz, Nupur and Stebin first bonded professionally through the music industry. Their association reportedly began when they worked together on music videos, where their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Frequent collaborations helped them spend time together, which many believe laid the foundation for their close bond.

