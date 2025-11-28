New Releases This Week: <i>Tere Ishk Mein, Born Hungry, Dhurandhar</i> And More

As the weekend approaches, the perfect way to unwind is often by diving into a new film or catching up on the latest OTT release. Fortunately, this week brings a diverse line-up of content across genres – romance, action, documentaries and gripping dramas – ensuring there is something for every kind of viewer. If you are looking for the best picks, here is a quick guide to what is new on streaming platforms and in theatres.

Tere Ishk Mein (November 28) - Theatres

This Anand L Rai directorial has got fans excited. Headlined by Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, the film is dubbed as the spiritual sequel to the director's 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, also featuring Dhanush alongside Sonam Kapoor. Tere Ishk Mein's trailer promises a passionate love story, marked by turbulent emotions and heartbreaking twists.

Revolver Rita (November 28) - Theatres

South star Keerthy Suresh leads this action comedy, written and directed by JK Chandru. Sunil and Super Subbarayan will be playing the primary antagonists in the film. The story centres around an ordinary girl, Rita, from Pondicherry, whose life turns upside down when her family is caught in gang violence. Only her wit and bravery can now save her loved ones.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo (November 28) - Netflix

Based on a true incident, this investigative documentary takes viewers to the tumultuous authorship of one of the Vietnam War's most iconic images. The controversial 1972 photo was called the “Napalm Girl”. The Stringer follows the journey of investigative photojournalist Gary Knight and a team of researchers who try to track former Saigon editor Nguyen Thành Nghe, the man who allegedly captured the photo. The findings challenged 50 years of journalistic history, sparking a high‑stakes debate over truth, credit and the legacy of war imagery.

Left-Handed Girl (November 28) - Netflix

The Taiwanese film got the honour of being screened at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. At its heart, the movie is about a single mother, Shu-Fen, who shifts to Taipei with her two daughters after living in the countryside for years. There, she opens a noodle stall in a night market, navigating through numerous challenges in a new environment.

Regai (November 28) - ZEE5

Bala Hasan steps into the shoes of Sub-Inspector Vetri, who unravels a chilling medical scandal. What starts as a routine inquiry slowly transforms into a web of deceit, consisting of doctors disguising clinical-trial deaths. The truth makes the investigation grow darker, promising a conspiracy so dangerous that it's beyond imagination.

Born Hungry (November 28) - JioHotstar

The documentary, directed by Barry Avrich with Priyanka Chopra as the producer, is a powerful tale of celebrity chef Sash Simpson. Born in India, he was abandoned as a child and later adopted in Canada. Haunted by the events of his past, confronts his fears when young and reflects on the life he built. From scavenging for food in Chennai to mastering kitchens across continents, Born Hungry is replete with intimate interviews and archival footage, exploring themes of identity, belonging and redemption.

Dhurandhar (December 5) - Theatres

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh's action thriller. The actor's character is based on an undercover agent and Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma. He infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group, but was killed in action while taking on the militants in a counter-insurgency operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Dhurandhar, also starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, promises an edge-of-the-seat action with brutal sequences.

Kalamkaval (December 5) - Theatres

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to bring his signature magic on-screen with Jithin K. Jose's crime action drama. The film, with Vinayakan also playing a key role, narrates the ordeal of the Kerala Police investigating a series of disturbing cases and mysteries in Kottayam through small clues exposing sinister secrets.

Vaa Vaathiyaar (December 5) - Theatres

Billed as an action-thiller, Vaa Vaathiyaar has Karthi in the lead with Krithi Shetty cast opposite him. The movie, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is about a crazy fan of legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran who tries to raise his grandson like MGR's reincarnation. But with ideals of his own, the grandson finds himself in conflict with his grandfather.